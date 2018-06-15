Swisscoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,915.00 (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Swisscoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $16,915.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swisscoin has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Swisscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003653 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00602953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00233949 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093588 BTC.

About Swisscoin

Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins. Swisscoin’s official website is swisscoin.eu.

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

