SWS Partners Buys New Position in Boeing Co (BA)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Vetr lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.03.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing traded down $4.54, reaching $357.88, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 9,944,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,829. Boeing Co has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

