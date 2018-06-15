Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th.

SYKE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises opened at $29.19 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $414.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $487,342.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $186,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,221,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,532,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,203,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

