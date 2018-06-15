Symphony Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Symphony Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.82 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

