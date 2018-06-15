Symrise (SY1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise (FRA:SY1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.78 ($78.81).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.30 ($63.14) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Symrise opened at €69.46 ($80.77) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

