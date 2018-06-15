Syneos Health (SYNH) vs. IQVIA (IQV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Syneos Health has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syneos Health and IQVIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.84 -$138.46 million $1.94 24.61 IQVIA $9.74 billion 2.19 $1.31 billion $4.36 23.69

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Syneos Health. IQVIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syneos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Syneos Health and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 3 8 0 2.73 IQVIA 0 6 11 0 2.65

Syneos Health presently has a consensus price target of $50.78, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. IQVIA has a consensus price target of $110.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given IQVIA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health -5.50% 8.79% 3.53% IQVIA 13.07% 13.35% 4.75%

Summary

IQVIA beats Syneos Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and healthcare companies. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a strategic alliance with MuleSoft, Inc. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

