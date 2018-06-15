Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Get Synergy Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SGYP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 3,227,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,074. The firm has a market cap of $399.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 773.82% and a negative return on equity of 652.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 776.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,998,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,725 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 172,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 485,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.