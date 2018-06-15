Synlogic (SYBX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report published on Monday. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and $20 12-month target on SYBX.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYBX. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $9.52 on Monday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. analysts predict that Synlogic will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $9,146,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,393,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth $5,335,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,229,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.