SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Holdings Boosted by Symphony Asset Management LLC

Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $229,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 332.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $141.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $32,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,914.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,014,020 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

