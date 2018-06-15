Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,194 Msci Inc (MSCI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,212,000 after purchasing an additional 456,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Msci by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Msci by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 95,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

In related news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Msci opened at $171.20 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. Msci had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.19%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

