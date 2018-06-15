Syntal Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 33.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,637,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.35, for a total value of $3,589,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,819 shares of company stock worth $10,451,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $248.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.03.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

