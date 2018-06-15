Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Stock Price

Media stories about Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synthetic Biologics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6026533085818 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, May 18th. Griffin Securities downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics traded down $0.01, hitting $0.21, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,529. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.05.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

