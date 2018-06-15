BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 33,167 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,167 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SYSCO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.
In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $53,113,422.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,060.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,153,196 shares of company stock valued at $208,353,443 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $66.63.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.
