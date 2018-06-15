SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,440,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of SYSCO worth $1,945,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $53,113,422.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,060.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,153,196 shares of company stock worth $208,353,443. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO traded up $0.41, reaching $66.89, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,679,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,518. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

