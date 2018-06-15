Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,798,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 701.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,248,000 after acquiring an additional 925,982 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,092,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,578,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 457,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,153,196 shares of company stock valued at $208,353,443. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.89. 3,679,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,518. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

