Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.14 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $130.14 million and approximately $933,360.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003706 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Vebitcoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.01498900 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008062 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 535,342,112 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Binance, Vebitcoin, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

