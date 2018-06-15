Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Position in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.61, for a total value of $170,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on Y shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.50.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $581.61 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $521.07 and a 12-month high of $639.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 285.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.37 by $2.87. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

