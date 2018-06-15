T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. T.A.T. Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.3227854923976 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

T.A.T. Technologies stock remained flat at $$8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786. The company has a market cap of $75.24 million, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 0.16. T.A.T. Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Get T.A.T. Technologies alerts:

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of T.A.T. Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

About T.A.T. Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

Receive News & Ratings for T.A.T. Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.A.T. Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.