BidaskClub Upgrades T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) to “Buy”

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 1,061,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,211. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 1,003.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,117.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $53,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Elsbree purchased 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $32,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 635.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Sandia Holdings LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

