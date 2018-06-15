Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) EVP Keenan Michael Conder Sells 5,000 Shares

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $10,324,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tableau Software Inc Class A alerts:

On Thursday, May 17th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 3,794 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $351,627.92.

On Thursday, May 10th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,586 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $525,139.86.

Tableau Software Inc Class A traded up $0.93, hitting $102.97, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 31,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,317. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.82. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $103.39.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,008,000 after purchasing an additional 165,035 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 211,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 11,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DATA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.