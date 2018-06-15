Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.56

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 23730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DATA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $25,977,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,586 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $525,139.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,737,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 29.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,393 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 64,205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

