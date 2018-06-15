MED Boosts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $63.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective upped by MED from $47.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, May 21st. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare traded down $0.26, hitting $59.77, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 807,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,582. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $309,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $465,014.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,076 shares of company stock worth $11,135,594 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.