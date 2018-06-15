TagCoin (TAG) Price Hits $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. TagCoin has a total market cap of $306,877.00 and $63.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TagCoin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TagCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00042299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00390013 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000861 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000476 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00070749 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TagCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TagCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.