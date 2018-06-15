Tailored Brands (TLRD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of TLRD opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 245.27% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Edwab sold 16,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $449,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,735.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rinaldo S. Brutoco sold 6,260 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $178,723.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,055.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,261. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.