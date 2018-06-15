Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

News coverage about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.8515710032194 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 433,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be issued a $1.3454 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 25th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

