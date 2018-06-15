Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.01. Take-Two Interactive reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Take-Two Interactive had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Take-Two Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BidaskClub lowered Take-Two Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.60 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Take-Two Interactive news, President Karl Slatoff sold 227,671 shares of Take-Two Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $21,799,498.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of Take-Two Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $24,117,599.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 532,131 shares of company stock valued at $51,600,806. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,898,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,011,000 after acquiring an additional 403,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,124,000 after acquiring an additional 290,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,626,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,663,000 after acquiring an additional 257,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 18.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

