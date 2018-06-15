Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEDU. TheStreet lowered Tarena International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.35 price objective on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered Tarena International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Tarena International traded down $0.09, reaching $7.42, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tarena International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 489,475 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tarena International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,862,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 139,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tarena International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarena International during the 1st quarter worth $4,373,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tarena International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

