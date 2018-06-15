Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Position Lifted by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 3.6% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 2.07% of Targa Resources worth $199,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

