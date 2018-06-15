Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 665 Price Target for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 665 ($8.85) price objective on Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report released on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.32) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.32) to GBX 695 ($9.25) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR dropped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 710 ($9.45) to GBX 670 ($8.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 690 ($9.19) to GBX 660 ($8.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.79 ($9.29).

Tate & Lyle traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07), reaching GBX 647.40 ($8.62), during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 539.40 ($7.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.30 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.40.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

