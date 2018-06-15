Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TATE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.32) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.65) to GBX 650 ($8.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 ($8.92) to GBX 660 ($8.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.32) to GBX 695 ($9.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 690 ($9.19) to GBX 660 ($8.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 697.79 ($9.29).

TATE traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 647.40 ($8.62). The company had a trading volume of 4,013,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 539.40 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.60).

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

