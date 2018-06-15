Tate & Lyle (TATYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TATYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

