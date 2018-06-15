Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 277 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Markel by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel traded up $13.10, hitting $1,113.00, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $949.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,194.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.71 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 4.19%. equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 38.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price objective on Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. William Blair upgraded Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.02, for a total value of $114,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total value of $103,642.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,621.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,244. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

