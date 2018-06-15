Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) a $34.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research note published on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMHC. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $752.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.62 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,187,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,164,000 after buying an additional 3,289,728 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,502,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,638,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,201 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,315,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,847,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

