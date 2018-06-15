Head to Head Analysis: Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) vs. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP)

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE: TRP) and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and Williams Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock 0 1 8 0 2.89 Williams Partners 0 4 12 0 2.75

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.84%. Williams Partners has a consensus target price of $44.43, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock is more favorable than Williams Partners.

Profitability

This table compares TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and Williams Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock 23.98% 12.85% 3.39% Williams Partners 7.36% 5.42% 2.81%

Risk & Volatility

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Partners has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Williams Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Partners pays out 149.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Williams Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and Williams Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock $10.37 billion 3.57 $2.44 billion $2.38 17.48 Williams Partners $8.01 billion 4.89 $871.00 million $1.65 24.35

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Partners. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock beats Williams Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses. It owns and operates a network of 80,800 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and the U.S. Gulf Coast. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast refining markets. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,000 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, and wind assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 11 power generation facilities and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Arizona. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. The Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco interstate natural gas pipeline that extends from the Gulf of Mexico to the eastern seaboard; and natural gas gathering, processing and treating, crude oil production handling, and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deep-water areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This segment also operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering, processing, and treating assets in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment also operates NGL and natural gas marketing business, and storage facilities. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines system providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating, and industrial use. WPZ GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Williams Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Williams Gas Pipeline Company, LLC.

