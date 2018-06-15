Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,450 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 715,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 218,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

