Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Position Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of Lazard opened at $53.69 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.99 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Lazard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

