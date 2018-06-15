Tdam USA Inc. Sells 7,099 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

