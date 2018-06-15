Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.93 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $25,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

Shares of TE Connectivity traded down $1.43, hitting $97.88, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 20,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,134. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.44%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

