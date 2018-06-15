Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,776 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 18,144,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,991 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,101,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,132 shares during the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,093,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,491,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,152.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 865,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,331,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,502,900.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,783 in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy opened at $27.72 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.51. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.64 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

