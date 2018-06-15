Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 137,340 Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 137,340 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,606,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,319,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,322,000 after purchasing an additional 513,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,214,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,995,000 after purchasing an additional 800,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,648,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,895,000 after purchasing an additional 935,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.61 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Kinder Morgan traded down $0.18, reaching $16.77, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 15,486,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,100,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

