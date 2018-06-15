Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tech Data by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TECD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tech Data from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of TECD stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.94. 547,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,850. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

