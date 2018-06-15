TechShares Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (THS)

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. TechShares has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TechShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TechShares has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00166534 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TechShares

TechShares (THS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. The official website for TechShares is www.techsharescommunity.com.

TechShares Coin Trading

TechShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TechShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TechShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

