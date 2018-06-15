Teekay Co. (TK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teekay from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Teekay traded down $0.12, hitting $7.98, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 854,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,111. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $394.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.76 million. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. equities analysts expect that Teekay will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 12.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teekay by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 190.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Teekay by 14.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

