Tekne Capital Management LLC Has $29.61 Million Position in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Tekne Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,706 shares during the quarter. Ellie Mae makes up about 7.9% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Ellie Mae worth $29,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 462,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,486 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 967,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,955,000 after purchasing an additional 128,165 shares during the period.

ELLI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. 3,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,528. Ellie Mae Inc has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELLI shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $211,137.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,620.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Buccellato sold 5,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $516,512.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,181 shares of company stock worth $4,428,192. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

