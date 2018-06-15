Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Teladoc worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,971,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,252,000 after purchasing an additional 342,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,559,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Teladoc by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,472,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,871,000 after purchasing an additional 607,002 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,358,000 after purchasing an additional 343,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Teladoc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,938,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc opened at $60.60 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teladoc Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Teladoc Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,346,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $3,037,485.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,336.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,736. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teladoc from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. MED lifted their price target on Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teladoc from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teladoc to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Teladoc from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.61.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

