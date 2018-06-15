MED Increases Teladoc (TDOC) Price Target to $56.00

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by MED to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. MED’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

Shares of Teladoc traded down $0.85, reaching $59.75, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,827. Teladoc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Teladoc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,223,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,128,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $3,037,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,336.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock worth $5,294,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc in the first quarter valued at about $9,436,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

