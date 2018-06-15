Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Stake Decreased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94,476 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up approximately 3.5% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 3.70% of Teleflex worth $429,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Teleflex by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teleflex from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of Teleflex opened at $282.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.72 and a 1 year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $587.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $636,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,336.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Deren sold 1,347 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.57, for a total transaction of $383,315.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $403,804.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,863. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.