Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Telefonica Brasil worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,837,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after buying an additional 164,619 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 613,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 1,693,892 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil opened at $12.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

