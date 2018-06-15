Terrace Hill Group (UANC) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Terrace Hill Group (LON:UANC) in a report issued on Thursday.

Terrace Hill Group remained flat at $GBX 339 ($4.51) during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 121,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,782. Terrace Hill Group has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Terrace Hill Group Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc invests in and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. It develops brownfield areas of land for mixed-use housing led projects; bespoke employment, retail, residential, and leisure projects; city center and commercial regional projects; and smaller-scale consented and de-risked residential sites.

