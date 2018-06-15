TerraNova (TER) Price Down 26.1% This Week

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. TerraNova has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $47,615.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraNova has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One TerraNova coin can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00036515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00042638 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00393012 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000873 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000460 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001218 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00070749 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TerraNova Profile

TER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,365 coins. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin. The official website for TerraNova is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter.

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

